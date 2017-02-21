.com | Gambia's Adama Barrow orders release of 171 prisoners
As The Gambia enters a new era of democracy, President Adama Barrow has reiterated his commitment to ending human rights abuses in the country and ordered the release of all prisoners detained without trial. "Orders have already been given for all those detained without trial to be released," he said during his official inauguration ceremony at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, a town 20 km from the capital Banjul, on Saturday.
