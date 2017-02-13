.com | Gambian leader Barrow sacks head of notorious prison system

.com | Gambian leader Barrow sacks he...

The Gambia's new president has fired the head of the national prison system, officials said on Sunday, taking aim at a service denounced for alleged abuses under the former regime. President Adama Barrow on Friday "sacked David Colley, the director-general of the Gambia Prison Service", a government source said late on Saturday.

