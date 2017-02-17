Collected Department Releases: Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield To Travel to The Gambia
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to The Gambia, February 1719, to attend the inauguration of President Adama Barrow on February 18. During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will meet with President Barrow and other Gambian officials.
