Can Barrow deliver on the promise of a "New Gambia"?

The Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, received a hero's welcome when he returned to Banjul after his makeshift inauguration in neighbouring Senegal at the end of January. Tens of thousands of well-wishers came out to rejoice at the democratic victory that ended more than two decades of rule by autocrat Yahya Jammeh.

