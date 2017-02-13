Campaigners call for transparency fro...

Campaigners call for transparency from Gambia's lenders

The Gambian government have said that former President Yahya Jammeh stole at least $50 million, and left the government with a debt of $1 billion. The most recent figure from the IMF is that the Gambia's total government debt is $881 million.

