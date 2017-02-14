Armed Gambian soldier arrested in mosque as president prayed1 hour ago

A Gambian soldier and former member of ex-President Yahya Jammeh's guard has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun into a mosque where President Adama Barrow was praying, the west African force in the country said today. The incident happened during Friday prayers at the King Fahd mosque in Banjul, the military force sent by the Economic Community of West African States said in a statement.

