After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea. "I'm coming right back," he said, according to colleague Alhagie Jobe, who was present in the newsroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC