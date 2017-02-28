After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice f...

After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea. "I'm coming right back," he said, according to colleague Alhagie Jobe, who was present in the newsroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC