Activists cheer exit of Gambia leader, an anti-gay 'icon'

Friday Feb 3

In this file photo dated Saturday Jan. 21, 2017, Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh, top wearing white, waves to supporters as he goes into exile from Gambia's capital Banjul airport. Jammeh fiercely denounced homosexuality and warned gay people to leave the country with threats to "cut of the head" of any who remained, so Jammeh's departure "is a great relief for the population, and especially the LGBT population who were often martyred under his rule," said Lambert Lamba, a leading gay rights activist in Cameroon.

Chicago, IL

