$13m peace keeping mission outstanding arrears cleared - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Tuesday, told Parliament that six weeks after his inauguration, the NPP administration has been able to clear an outstanding arrears of US$13 million dollars due Ghanaian peace keeping contingents. In addition to that, he said the contingent of soldiers currently deployed to The Gambia as part of the ECOWAS troops to maintain peace and order has been paid all their allowances in full.

