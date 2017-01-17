Zimbabwe: As Gambia's Jammeh Falls, Z...

Zimbabwe: As Gambia's Jammeh Falls, Zimbabweans Wish Ecowas Was SADC

THE decisive action taken by Ecowas against Yahya Jammeh's attempts to cling on to power in Gambia despite losing an election has set "a new benchmark for African governance to which Sadc must now conform", Zimbabweans said at the weekend. They said the extent of Sadc countries' complicit in the oppression of Zimbabwe was revealed in the manner in which regional leaders remained silent as the regional block's counterpart in West Africa successfully pushed out Jammeh.

