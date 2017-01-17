Zimbabwe: As Gambia's Jammeh Falls, Zimbabweans Wish Ecowas Was SADC
THE decisive action taken by Ecowas against Yahya Jammeh's attempts to cling on to power in Gambia despite losing an election has set "a new benchmark for African governance to which Sadc must now conform", Zimbabweans said at the weekend. They said the extent of Sadc countries' complicit in the oppression of Zimbabwe was revealed in the manner in which regional leaders remained silent as the regional block's counterpart in West Africa successfully pushed out Jammeh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC