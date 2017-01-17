Who is defeated Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh?

As regional leaders flew in for last-ditch negotiations and a regional military for... Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities A U.S. attorney in New York says the government is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month, killing all six people on board The recovered remains of three of the six people killed when a plane crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland last month have been identified, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Friday Crammed into a dome with one bathroom, six scientists will spend eight months munching on mostly freeze-dried foods and have only their ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.