Where do ousted dictators go? Fewer countries now offer a warm welcome.

Gambia's defeated president, Yahya Jammeh, left for Equatorial Guinea, where he had been offered refuge, on Jan. 21. A dramatic scene unfolded in Gambia on Saturday night, Jan. 21. Longtime leader Yahya Jammeh climbed aboard a small plane in the capital city, Banjul, waved a final goodbye to his loyal supporters, and headed into exile in Equatorial Guinea . Jammeh's flight resolved the country's tense showdown: After a surprise electoral loss to Adama Barrow on Dec. 1, Jammeh refused to step down.

