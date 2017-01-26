What are the lessons of Gambia for Cambodia?

Senegalese soldiers of ECOWAS's forces arrive in Banjul, Gambia, as they drive to secure the Statehouse on Sunday. Carlos de Souza/AFP The recent peaceful transfer of power in Gambia, where former president Yahya Jammeh ceded power to the newly elected leader Adama Barrow without bloodshed, has caught people's attention around the world, especially at a time when good news is in short supply.

