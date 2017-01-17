West African troops near Gambia's cap...

West African troops near Gambia's capital - witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 22 Scores of West African soldiers were seen preparing to make a ferry crossing to Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Sunday, several witnesses said, as part of a mission to secure the country and allow new President Adama Barrow take up his office. Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian leader who had ruled the tiny nation since taking power in a coup 22 years ago, fled into exile late on Saturday as the military operation was poised to remove him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,158,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC