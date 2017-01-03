West Africa: Ecowas Holds Off On Sending Troops to Gambia
West African leaders are still pursuing mediation to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in The Gambia where President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept defeat in an election last month. Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told reporters on Saturday after a meeting among regional leaders in Ghana's capital Accra that regional bloc ECOWAS did not yet intend to deploy its standby military force in the country.
