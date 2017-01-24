WAEC's monopoly must be broken - Napo
The incoming Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh is calling for the monopoly being enjoyed by the West African Examinations Council to be challenged. In the view of the education minister-designate, other examining bodies must be allowed to enter the space in order to engender competition.
