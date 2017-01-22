UNICEF, partners lay measures to support displaced Gambian children
Reports indicate that thousands of Children in The Gambia have vacated their homes to neighbouring Senegal due to the hiccups engulfing the political transition of that country. The United Nations Children's Education Fund and its Partners have teamed up with Senegalese authorities to lay out robust emergency measures to provide the needs of these children.
