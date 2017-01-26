The Gambia volunteer returns home saf...

The Gambia volunteer returns home safe and sound

Read more: This is Wiltshire

TERM Marlborough charity volunteer was among thousands of Britons evacuated from The Gambia, after fears grew that violence was about to erupt in the west African country because of political uncertainty there. Anita Bew, who has volunteered for the Marlborough Brandt Group for 30 years, had been helping out at a pre-school in Gunjur, a town Marlborough is twinned with, for the past few weeks.

Chicago, IL

