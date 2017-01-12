The Gambia Travel Warning

The Gambia Travel Warning

Tuesday Jan 10

The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future. Washington DC - infoZine - On January 7, 2017, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members and authorized the departure of all employees who need to accompany those individuals from the country.

Chicago, IL

