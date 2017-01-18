The Gambia crisis: President Akufo-Addo advised not to interfere

Director of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College says it will be imprudent for Ghana, on its own, to take any action against President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh. Dr Vladmir Antwi Danso said any move President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo makes should be based on the decision taken by the Economic Community of West African States .

