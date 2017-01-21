The Gambia crisis: Akufo-Addo not wrong - Antwi Danso
Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Director of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Friday said the President did not err by contributing troops to the Gambian cause without recourse to Parliament. "The President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and he has every power to authorise deployment of troops in emergency situations," he explained.
