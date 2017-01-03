The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh's fate in Ghana Saturday
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-As the count down for the inauguration of a new government in The Gambia begins, African leaders would on Saturday in Accra, Ghana take a final decision which apparently would lead to the oust of President Yahya Jammeh from the grip of power. It will be recalled that Jammeh after congratulating his main challenger, Adama Barrow who defeated him in the December 1, 2016 presidential election made a u-turn, saying he would not leave office.
