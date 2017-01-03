The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders d...

The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh's fate in Ghana Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Vanguard

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-As the count down for the inauguration of a new government in The Gambia begins, African leaders would on Saturday in Accra, Ghana take a final decision which apparently would lead to the oust of President Yahya Jammeh from the grip of power. It will be recalled that Jammeh after congratulating his main challenger, Adama Barrow who defeated him in the December 1, 2016 presidential election made a u-turn, saying he would not leave office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC