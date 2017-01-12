The 647th meeting of the AU Peace and...

The 647th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on the...

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union , at its 647th meeting held on 13 January 2017, adopted the following decision on the post-election situation in The Islamic Republic of The Gambia: Council: 1. Takes note of the briefing made by the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as well as the presentation made by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Dr. Aisha Laraba Abdullahi, on the latest developments in the post-electoral situation in The Gambia, following the presidential election held in that country on 1 December 2016.

