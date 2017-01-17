Tense Gambia awaits inauguration of n...

Tense Gambia awaits inauguration of new president

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow was to be sworn in Thursday at the country's embassy in Senegal, as African troops massed at the border to force incumbent Yahya Jammeh to quit after his election defeat. The United Nations Security Council was to vote later Thursday on endorsing a west African military intervention as Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana dispatched hundreds of troops and fighter jets to The Gambia's border with Senegal.

