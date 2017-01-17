Ten Things You Need to Know Today: We...

Ten Things You Need to Know Today: Wednesday 18 Jan 2017

Three days before the end of his presidency, Barack Obama has commuted the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning, who will now walk free on 17 May, after seven years in jail. As US army private Bradley Manning, she leaked thousands of secret documents through the website WikiLeaks.

Chicago, IL

