Study shows anemia may protect children against malaria in Africa

Researchers at the University of North Carolina have found that anemia may protect against malaria in a new study of African children. A study by UNC Chapel Hill in collaboration with the Medical Research Unit in The Gambia and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, found that iron supplements used to treat anemia may have detrimental effects on children with little access to healthcare in malaria-endemic countries such as those in Africa.

