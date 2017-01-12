Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more ...

Solution to Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians

Vanguard

Presidency Friday night urged Nigerians to be more creative in the face of the biting economic recession to attract more foreign exchange as a means of ending the Dollar scarcity in the country. It also called for improved peace and tranquility in the Niger Delta region to boost the oil production which would in turn generate more returns in form of foreign earnings for the country.

Chicago, IL

