ReadMore

ReadMore

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Friends of Animals

Friends of Animals is an international, progressive animal advocacy non-profit, founded in 1957, and headquartered in Darien, Connecticut. Because of its mission to stop animal exploitation, Friends of Animals administers the largest online, low-cost spay and neuter program in the country, which has altered more than 2.7 million cats and dogs; in addition to operating a wildlife law program in Denver, Colorado; managing a sanctuary for rescued primates and other animals in San Antonio, Texas; supporting a chimpanzee rehabilitation project in The Gambia; in addition to engaging the public in campaigns that challenge the assumption that animals should be exploited for human purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Friends of Animals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC