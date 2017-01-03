Friends of Animals is an international, progressive animal advocacy non-profit, founded in 1957, and headquartered in Darien, Connecticut. Because of its mission to stop animal exploitation, Friends of Animals administers the largest online, low-cost spay and neuter program in the country, which has altered more than 2.7 million cats and dogs; in addition to operating a wildlife law program in Denver, Colorado; managing a sanctuary for rescued primates and other animals in San Antonio, Texas; supporting a chimpanzee rehabilitation project in The Gambia; in addition to engaging the public in campaigns that challenge the assumption that animals should be exploited for human purposes.

