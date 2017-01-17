Presidential inaugurations a world apart

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on. Picture: Matt Rourke/AP How could I celebrate the grandiose entry of a new US president when my fellow Africans in The Gambia had to swear in theirs at an embassy in Senegal, says Victor Kgomoeswana.

