Parliament commends ECOWAS for timely intervention in The Gambia

Parliament has lauded ECOWAS for its timely intervention in resolving the stalemate in the aftermath of the elections in The Gambia with the deployment of troops which compelled Alhaji Yayah Jammeh to step down. Members of Parliament further expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS troops for not employing military intervention to oust the former Gambian President and as a result saving the people of that country from the consequences of a bloody aftermath.

