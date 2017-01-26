Parliament commends ECOWAS for timely intervention in The Gambia
Parliament has lauded ECOWAS for its timely intervention in resolving the stalemate in the aftermath of the elections in The Gambia with the deployment of troops which compelled Alhaji Yayah Jammeh to step down. Members of Parliament further expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS troops for not employing military intervention to oust the former Gambian President and as a result saving the people of that country from the consequences of a bloody aftermath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC