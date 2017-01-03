Nana Akufo-Addo to be sworn in as Gha...

Nana Akufo-Addo to be sworn in as Ghana's new president

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Al Jazeera

Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, will be sworn in on Saturday after beating incumbent leader John Dramani Mahama in elections last month. The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer will take the oath of office at a ceremony in Independence Square in central Accra before more than 6,000 guests and members of the public.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,260

