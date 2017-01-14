Nana Addo Leaves For Mali In First Presidential Trip
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today , January 13, embark on his first official trip outside the country since his inauguration. Nana Akufo-Addo will be in Mali to hold bilateral talks with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar KeA ta, as well as sign some trade agreements.
