Nana Addo Leaves For Mali In First Presidential Trip

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today , January 13, embark on his first official trip outside the country since his inauguration. Nana Akufo-Addo will be in Mali to hold bilateral talks with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar KeA ta, as well as sign some trade agreements.

