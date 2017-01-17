Mauritanian president arrives in Gambia to talk to Jammeh
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in Gambia on Wednesday to talk to President Yahya Jammeh, Gambian state TV said, in what might be the latest mediation effort to persuade Jammeh to step down to defuse a political crisis. President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015.
