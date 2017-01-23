Kenya: Kenyatta to Hand Over Peaceful...

Kenya: Kenyatta to Hand Over Peacefully If He Loses

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to peacefully hand over power to the Opposition should his Jubilee Party lose the next elections. He will respect the will of Kenyans and abide by their decision, he said at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri, on Sunday where he addressed a five-minute press conference.

Chicago, IL

