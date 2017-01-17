Isle of Wight charity workers caught ...

Isle of Wight charity workers caught up in Gambia crisis

AS THE Gambian political crisis worsened this week, an Isle of Wight charity worker has described the chaotic scenes she witnessed as she fled the country along with thousands of others. Shanklin gift-shop owner, Lisa Hill-Whyte, 48, and her husband Derick Hill, 63, flew to the Gambia last Friday on their annual visit to the Kafuta Numbung Nursery School, which they founded three years ago and support through charity work.

Chicago, IL

