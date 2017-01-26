How appeals to faith, love for Gambia...

How appeals to faith, love for Gambia made Jammeh to cede power

In pushing Yahya Jammeh to give up The Gambia's presidency, negotiators played on two key cards: his deep Muslim faith and his professed love of country. Jammeh finally quit as president and went into exile on Saturday following intense lobbying by international powers, ending more than a month of crisis that began when he rejected the result of the December 1 election.

