Hampshire man living in fear of family's safety over turmoil in The Gambia

Father-of-three, Dr Abdoulie Sanneh is scared for the lives of his mother, father and siblings who are all still living in the small west African country. The country is in turmoil after former president, Yahya Jammeh, who seized control of the country in a coup more than two decades ago, refused to stand down after losing the presidential election to Adama Barrow.

