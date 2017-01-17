Ghanaians 'fire' Hannah Tetteh over T...

Ghanaians 'fire' Hannah Tetteh over Twitter comments

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hanna Tetteh, has come under a barrage of attacks for her tweets questioning the coverage of the Gambian crisis by the Ghanaian media. The Gambia has been thrown into a state of confusion over an election dispute involving Gambian President Yahya Jammeh and Adama Barrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC