Gambia's Central Bank Accounts 'Intac...

Gambia's Central Bank Accounts 'Intact,' Says Barrow's Spokesman

20 hrs ago

Gambia's central bank deposits are "intact," a spokesman for President Adama Barrow said on Monday, a day after the new leader had said there was no money left in the state coffers. Barrow said on Sunday that it appeared his exiled predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, had looted state resources after his election defeat.

