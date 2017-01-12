Gambia's Barrow flies to Mali for cri...

Gambia's Barrow flies to Mali for crisis talks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: New Vision

"The ECOWAS team has decided to depart Banjul tonight in the company of president-elect Barrow headed for Bamako, Mali," Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama told journalists. West African leaders flew out of Banjul late Friday with The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow, en route to Mali for crisis talks with regional heavyweights in hopes of ending the nation's political impasse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC