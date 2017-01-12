Gambia's Barrow flies to Mali for crisis talks
"The ECOWAS team has decided to depart Banjul tonight in the company of president-elect Barrow headed for Bamako, Mali," Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama told journalists. West African leaders flew out of Banjul late Friday with The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow, en route to Mali for crisis talks with regional heavyweights in hopes of ending the nation's political impasse.
