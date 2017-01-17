Gambian president, Jammeh declares st...

Gambian president, Jammeh declares state of emergency

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, citing foreign interference in a presidential election he lost to opponent Adama Barrow last month. The declaration was necessary "due to the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia," Jammeh said on state television.

Chicago, IL

