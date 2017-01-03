Gambian electoral chief flees country

Gambian electoral chief flees country

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Iol.co.za

The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission chief has fled the country and gone into hiding. Alieu Momar Njai, who announced former president Yahya Jammeh's defeat in the polls last month, has escaped from the country, his son Momodou told the BBC on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,903 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC