Gambian authorities close fourth radio station amid crisis

Gambian authorities shut a fourth popular radio station late on Sunday, staff said, further restricting opposition voices amid a political crisis triggered by President Yahya Jammeh's refusal to accept election defeat. Gambian President Yahya Jammeh holds a copy of the Quran while speaking to a poll worker at a polling station during the presidential election in Banjul, Gambia, December 1, 2016.

