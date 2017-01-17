Gambia: Thousands of Gambians Fleeing the Country
On Friday 13th January, 2017 the Banjul ferry terminal was congested with people including women and children fleeing the country to Senegal which started since outgoing President Jammeh's pronouncement declaring the election result null and void and calling for fresh election. This brought fear and trauma in the minds of Gambians which led them to flee the country without hesitating, thinking that his refusal to step down will result to conflict in the country.
