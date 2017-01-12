Gambia: The Gambia, Jammeh and the Proverbial Bull in a China Shop
The Gambia, a small West African country with some 1.9 million people is an agriculturally fertile land famous for tourism, especially its attractive beaches. But from 1994, the country became notorious under the repressive and brutish government of an eccentric army lieutenant who transmuted to a civilian President, through four controversial multi-party elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC