Gambia: Rousing Celebration After Pre...

Gambia: Rousing Celebration After President Adama Barrow's Swearing in

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Gambians in their large numbers from different parts of the greater Banjul Area on Thursday 19 January 2017 converged at the Westfield Junction just after the swearing in of President Adama Barrow to celebrate the New President. A huge crowd was seen coming around the Kairaba Avenue, some from Jeshwang others around Talinding and Tabokoto and as far as the Coastal Road, chanting and singing in different languages that The Gambia has finally gained its freedom after 22 years of hardship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC