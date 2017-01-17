Gambia: Rousing Celebration After President Adama Barrow's Swearing in

Gambians in their large numbers from different parts of the greater Banjul Area on Thursday 19 January 2017 converged at the Westfield Junction just after the swearing in of President Adama Barrow to celebrate the New President. A huge crowd was seen coming around the Kairaba Avenue, some from Jeshwang others around Talinding and Tabokoto and as far as the Coastal Road, chanting and singing in different languages that The Gambia has finally gained its freedom after 22 years of hardship.

