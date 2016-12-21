Gambia: Popular Radio Station Forced ...

Gambia: Popular Radio Station Forced Off Air

Privately-owned radio station Taranga FM was forced to shut down by Gambian authorities. This may be a sign of things to come if Gambian President Yahya Jammeh stays in power after losing the December election.

Chicago, IL

