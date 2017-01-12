Gambia: Nigeria Raises Troops, Ready to Remove Jammeh

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he fails to step down on January 19, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report today. The battalion, christened ECOMOG NIBATT 1, was drawn from the Army's 19th Battalion based in Okitipupa, Ondo State, military insiders have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.