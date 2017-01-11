Gambia minister defects amid politica...

Gambia minister defects amid political impasse

Gambia's communication minister, Sheriff Bojang, said on Monday he had left his post in the first high-profile Cabinet defection since President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept losing a December election. Opposition leader Adama Barrow won the polls by a thin margin, sparking nationwide celebrations in the riverine nation wedged within its larger and freer neighbor, Senegal.

