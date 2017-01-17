Gambia: High Stakes As Region Prepare...

Gambia: High Stakes As Region Prepares Military Action

In further escalation of the post-election crisis in The Gambia, President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency just a day before his official mandate was due to come to an end. The announcement followed reports that a Nigerian warship was deployed off the Gambian coast while a regional military force was being assembled in neighbouring Senegal for possible military intervention.

Chicago, IL

